How can BIC Alliance help our communities in need?

× Expand Harvey, Rock Bottom, Back

At BIC Alliance, we take our role as a community ambassador very seriously, and it begins with our mission, which is to connect businesses, industry and, most importantly, our communities with each other and our marketing partners for the betterment of all.

With Houston experiencing catastrophic flooding following Hurricane Harvey making landfall and dumping record amounts of water in the city and its surrounding areas, the city is at a standstill. According to the National Weather Service, nobody alive has ever seen a storm like this in Texas.

The devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast and into Louisiana means that many members of BIC Alliance and its neighbors have been personally impacted. If you would like to help your neighbors or need help yourself, here are some organizations that are mobilized and ready to assist:

Salvation Army

CALL: (800) 725-2769, TEXT: “STORM” to 51555

Red Cross

Houston Food Bank

PHONE: (832) 369-9390

Houston Humane Society

BIC Media Solutions

Available for free: “Rock Bottom and Back” books and films. Please email earlheard@bicalliance.com if you'd like to receive a free copy.

“Our book and film were just coming out when the floods hit in Louisiana last year, and these resources helped give many across Louisiana greater hope. We are hoping they will be valuable resources for Texas as well. This film that promotes hope is available for free from BIC Alliance, BIC Media Solutions and our marketing partners!” — Earl Heard, founder and CEO, BIC Alliance