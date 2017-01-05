Fire breaks out on oil platform off Louisiana coast

The Coast Guard and crew members of surrounding vessels responded to a pre-dawn fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast, authorities told The Associated Press, Greater Baton Rouge Business Report stated.

The blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, the Coast Guard says in a statement. There were no reports of injuries.

“There are no current reports of any pollution at the moment,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Travis Magee said to The AP.

Four people aboard the platform evacuated into the water and were rescued by the crew of the 130-foot Mary Wyatt Milano, a supply vessel, the Coast Guard says. Crew members aboard that boat and three other vessels were battling the blaze.

The fire was “suppressed but not extinguished,” Magee says. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Mobile was also on the scene, Magee says.

“They’re overhead and they’re getting a better view of the situation,” Magee says. “They’re assessing the current situation—that’s their role.”

Clean Gulf, an oil spill response organization, was on its way to the platform earlier this morning, the Coast Guard adds in its statement. Clean Gulf is a nonprofit oil industry cooperative that responds to spills and provides equipment to help clean them up, according to its website.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.