Fire at Mexico's Salina Cruz refinery is out

A fire that completely shut down Mexico's Salina Cruz oil refinery has been put out but operations have yet to be restarted, state-owned petroleum company Pemex said on Friday to Reuters.

Pemex said in a statement that installations of the refinery would be evaluated to determine when operations can resume.

The Pacific coast refinery is Mexico's biggest, with a daily processing capacity of 330,000 barrels of crude oil.

The blaze, which killed a firefighter and injured nine workers, broke out on Wednesday. Pemex had already suspended much of the plant's operations on Tuesday, when rains from Tropical Storm Calvin flooded the plant.

The rising waters broke containment dams, triggering a spill of a type of heavy oil, which ignited at the facility's pump house, driving Pemex to entirely halt refinery operations.