Off-The-Job Safety

Educating community, workers on the impact of noise exposure

A volunteer group at Shell concerns itself with âdangerous decibelsâ as it works to increase awareness of noise exposure both on the job and off.

Joe Tudor, industrial hygiene (IH) team lead, U.S. East, has more than 30 yearsâ IH experience and is part of that group.

âWe are doing a lot to protect workersâ hearing on the job, but you have to go home and protect yourself,â he explained to attendees of the recent Louisiana Governorâs Safety & Health Conference. âAt our plant, we offer a take-home PPE program.â That bag contains items like ear plugs, goggles and safety glasses, and takes hearing protection a step further by providing Combat Arms ear plugs for those who hunt and shoot.

The effort is part of a larger program, called âDangerous DecibelsÂ®,â based on research that shows a significant number of young people are acquiring noise-induced hearing loss. Although researchers donât know exactly what sounds are causing all that noise exposure, the Dangerous Decibels Research Project at Oregon Health & Safety Science University and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry determined 87 percent of 13-20 year olds in their study group had used stereo headphones during the year prior to the study. With the increase in popularity of portable music devices comes an increase in the risk of noise-induced hearing loss.

The Dangerous Decibels program is based on the idea that intervention works. One study found fourth- and seventh- grade students who received the classroom program showed significant improvement ranging from a 10-52 percent increase in correct responses.

âThe program is intended to take to schools, but the message is adaptable to your workers,â explained Tudor. âYou can do as our volunteer group did and take it to a community health fair, where we brought educational materials and had ear plug fit testing and ear plugs and earbuds giveaways.â

The Shell group also brings Jolene with them.

âTo me, Jolene is the centerpiece of the whole program,â said Tudor. âIt really gets peopleâs attention.â

Jolene is a free-standing, visually intriguing, human-like sound measuring device. According to âThe Jolene Cookbook,â users who put their headphones in/on her ears will be given a sound-pressure level reading in decibels, letting them know approximately how loud they are listening to their music device. Joleneâs sound level meter will inform the participant if the level is either safe to listen to or potentially damaging to their hearing.

âJolene is about trying to get people to understand what noise is doing to their hearing and to get them to turn it down,â explained Tudor. âI have seen a few people see how and why you lose your hearing and how once it is lost, it doesnât come back. I have seen the light come on.â

The cookbook, which is free for download at www.DangerousDecibels. org, contains a wealth of information on noise-induced hearing loss, including classroom activities like coloring sheets, a Jolene family photo album, links to other resources and instructions on how to construct your own Jolene. Once you are ready to go, Tudor suggested, if your community is hosting a health fair, ask if you can come set up, and they may let you do so at no charge.

For more information, visit www.dangerousDecibels.org.

3 Ways to Protect Your Hearing From Damaging Noise

â¢ Walk away â The decibel level of a sound will decrease by 6 decibels every time you double the distance from the sound.

â¢ Turn it down â Turn down the volume on your personal stereo system, car stereo, television, etc.

â¢ Protect your ears â Cover your ears with ear plugs, ear muffs or even your fingers.

