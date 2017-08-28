ExxonMobil allocates $500,000 for Gulf Coast community hurricane relief efforts

Exxon Mobil Corporation is allocating $500,000 for contributions to regional Red Cross organizations along the U.S. Gulf Coast to assist with relief efforts in communities expected to be impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast communities currently in the path of Hurricane Harvey," said Darren W. Woods, ExxonMobil chairman and chief executive officer. "We are monitoring the storm and working with the Red Cross to determine where best we can direct these resources to assist with preparation and relief efforts in the Gulf region. We hope our contributions will help provide comfort to our friends and neighbors in areas impacted by the storm.”

ExxonMobil has also made provisions to ensure that emergency responders and other essential service providers requesting fuel are given priority.

The Red Cross is mobilizing relief workers to support response efforts, and has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies in certain areas. To assist with volunteer efforts, visit redcross.org/volunteer/.