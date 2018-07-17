Explosion in Austin County, mandatory evacuation in effect

Residents and businesses of Austin County near Bellville, Texas, were ordered to evacuate after reported explosions occurred at the nearby Western International Gas facility.

The mandatory evacuation is in effect in a 5-mile radius around the plant, and a voluntary evacuation was issued for up to 2 miles away, reported KHOU11. Bellville police reported on its Facebook page that an active fire took place at Highway 159 East.

“There is no timeframe as to when the fire will be out, nor when the highway will be open. We will advise when all is clear,” Bellville police stated.

No injuries are reported at this time. However, the highway is not passable due to smoke and the fire.

Western International supplies companies with acetylene, cylinders, valves and a variety of fuel gases for welding and cutting applications.