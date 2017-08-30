Dow announces $1MM support toward Hurricane Harvey recovery

In response to the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, The Dow Chemical Company and The Dow Chemical Company Foundation announced today the allocation of $1 million to support immediate relief and long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts associated with the storm and its aftermath as well as support for the Company’s impacted employees.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire region, including our employees and the communities that we call home as the wrath of Hurricane Harvey is endured,” said Andrew Liveris, Dow’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Our primary concern right now is the safety of our employees and communities, and we’re working closely with our Dow families and local partners to help.”

As a part of this commitment, Dow is collaborating with national and local partners providing critical services to individuals immediately effected by the flood. To help meet this immediate need, Dow will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, $100,000 to Team Rubicon, and $200,000 to other local nonprofit organizations assisting the region.

Dow is also matching employee and retiree donations up to $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

As recovery and rebuilding efforts begin, Dow will continue to engage community partners to assess and respond to community needs not currently identified across the region through a financial commitment of $500,000, and in-kind and volunteer support.

Texas is home to approximately 12,000 Dow employees and contractors. Dow has safely accounted for each of its employees, however, many are personally impacted by the storm. To support its employees through these challenges, Dow is offering interest-free loans and temporary housing as needed. Communities impacted where Dow sites are located include Seadrift, Freeport, Texas City, Deer Park, Beaumont, Bayport, La Porte and Houston.