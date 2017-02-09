WorleyParsons receives Chevron EPCM, fabrication contract

Chevron selected WorleyParsons to provide engineering, procurement, construction management (EPCM) and fabrication services for Chevron’s Salt Lake Refinery Retrofit Project in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The $67 million EPCM contract is for the retrofit of an existing hydrofluoric acid alkylation process unit at Chevron’s refinery in Salt Lake City, Utah and the replacement of HF in the plant with Isoalky, a proprietary alkylation technology developed by Chevron USA Inc., which uses ionic liquids catalyst technology.

Under the agreement, WorleyParsons will modularize the new facilities to minimize construction in the vicinity of the operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings. WorleyParsonsCord will also play a key role in the project by fabricating the modules in Edmonton, Canada. The WorleyParsonsCord contract value is projected at approximately $20 million.

This new plant will be the first of its kind using the new liquid catalyst technology on a commercial scale, which is expected to significantly lower risks and environmental impact.