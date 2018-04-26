Wood awarded contract to expand world’s largest dissolving pulp mill

Wood has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction management contract by Sappi Limited, a leading global producer of dissolving wood pulp, specialities and packaging papers, printing and writing papers and biomaterials, to improve the environmental footprint of the Saiccor Mill in South Africa and expand its capacity. The project is an equal effort joint venture between Wood and international engineering and design company, ÅF.

Saiccor Mill is situated south of the port of Durban and is the single largest producer of dissolving wood pulp, used in particular for viscose staple fibres in clothing and textiles.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood's Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: “This contract builds on our relationship with Sappi, developed following our support on a similar project for the Ngodwana plant. We look forward to leveraging our project, engineering and technical expertise to successfully deliver this project, which further strengthens Wood’s industrial services footprint in South Africa.”

The project will be executed by an international ÅF-Wood team with engineers and designers from South Africa, Sweden, Finland and Brazil.

Upon completion of the expansion, the production capacity will be 890,000 tons per annum of sulphite chemical cellulose as bleached alpha 92 pulp, used for production of viscose staple, filament and lyocell fibres.

The mill will also be in line with European environmental legislations and standards with reduced carbon dioxide emissions and substantially reduced chemical oxygen emissions.

The project is expected to be completed by Q3 – 2020.