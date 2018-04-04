TechnipFMC Awarded Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for LLOG Exploration in the Gulf of Mexico

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCITM) contract by LLOG Exploration. This award for the Who Dat field in the Gulf of Mexico includes the delivery and installation of a Multiphase Pumping System, including a manifold, umbilical termination assembly, power umbilical, jumper and topside control equipment, and demonstrates the unique breadth of TechnipFMC’s iEPCITM offering. The new contract builds on the existing 10 plus year Alliance relationship between LLOG Exploration and TechnipFMC.

The 2MW 10ksi Multiphase Pump Station is optimized for the high gas content in the field. The station leverages field-proven pump hydraulics with TechnipFMC’s advanced high-speed permanent magnetic motor technology and subsea system design, providing operational flexibility in subsea boosting.

“This award demonstrates our clear leadership position in iEPCI TM and we are honored that LLOG Exploration is embracing this new business model. We are excited to leverage on our integration and processing expertise to bring our Multiphase Pumping System to maximize production from the field, creating added value for our client”, said Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMC’s Subsea business.

LLOG Exploration Who Dat field is located in the Mississippi Canyon blocks of the Gulf of Mexico in 945 meters of water. First production of the field was achieved in December 2011.