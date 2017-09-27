Capital construction projects call for temporary structures

At its core, construction is temporary. Jobsites fill up with equipment and employees working hard to meet a specific project timeline. Eventually, they complete the work and move on to the next project at a new site, bringing equipment and any leftover materials along with them.

Construction managers plan, coordinate, budget and supervise these projects from early development to completion to help ensure the process stays on track. Often, they're up against tight deadlines, where even minor delays or mistakes can be costly. To help prevent delays due to weather or other jobsite conditions, these managers will often install fabric structures for temporary warehousing, loading and unloading materials, lunch tents, personnel check-ins and holding, and much more. These highly customizable structures are perfect for construction sites of all sizes and scopes.

Seasonal rains, winter weather and excessive summer heat can take their toll on your workers and your timeline. Climate-controlled worksite covers and break tents can make a world of difference for your employees, as well as your schedule.

When a temporary, portable structure is installed over a construction site, your staff can have a safe place to work regardless of the weather outside, which leads to fewer delays and more revenue. These structures also offer crews an opportunity to engage in quality break time, increasing productivity when they return to work.

In addition to jobsite covers and break tents, fabric structures can be used as a temporary warehouse for your project. Temporary warehouse structures can be installed on almost any surface -- asphalt, concrete or soil -- without the need of a permanent foundation, which allows you to keep materials close to the site without cluttering the process area. Industrial fabric structures can also be equipped with insulated panels, providi ng a semi-permanent solution that also helps secure supplies from theft on big jobsites, serves as shelter for sensitive equipment that arrives early, and provides protection from weather-sensitive components such as insulation material or other specialized plant components.

Every jobsite is different, and your requirements for it will be, too. Fabric structures provide the durability of a permanent building, with the flexibility to adapt the design as your needs evolve. These structures are fully engineered to meet international building codes, giving you all the same protections as a permanent structure. They require no columns, which maximizes the interior usable area of a temporary structure and allows large machinery to maneuver more easily. Plus, you can customize them to include a wide range of amenities, such as overhead doors, which can provide tremendous impact. Fabric structures can be fitted with virtually any amenity, from flooring and lighting to HVAC -- and everything in between.

Another major benefit of temporary structures is the ability to adapt your structure or move it entirely when the need arises. During extended construction projects, your needs may change with little notice -- and so can your fabric building. These structures are fully expandable and relocatable, and when your project is complete, they can be removed, leaving the landscape as it was prior to installation.

Whether you need to cover a concrete pour, plumbing installation, masonry job or other site, or you simply need a comfortable space for your employees to work or take a well-deserved break, fabric structures have you covered.

When seeking temporary and semi-permanent industrial fabric structures, look for a company with a documented history of innovation and excellence that you can count on to provide safe and compliant tent solutions, no matter how big or small your project's needs. Such a company should hold ISNetworld, HAZWOPER, TWIC, DISA (Defense Information Systems Agency), PICS (Pacific Industrial Contractor Screening) and OSHA certifications, as well as site-specific credentials, to ensure the safety of its employees and your workforce on-site.

For more information, visit www.mahaffeyusa.com or call (802) 277- 3054 or (281) 377-6993.

View in Digital Edition