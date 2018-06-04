Runfola: Low bids may result in more expense

When balancing the sometimes conflicting concepts of cost management and effective procurement, Joye Runfola, Senior Project Logistics Specialist, Americas Procurement Center for Air Liquide, said that the “bottom line is saving on costs.” But what’s cheapest is not always what’s best, she added.

Discussing effective procurement and cost management at the Downstream Conference and Exhibition, held recently in Galveston, Texas, Runfola stressed the importance of safety in making procurement decisions, particularly when hiring contractors.

“In my past experience as a construction manager … the organization chose lower-grade contractors that swore up and down that they were safe and had a safe culture, and they knew what was required of them,” Runfola said. “Then they get to the site and they’re not that at all. You spend more time in the field trying to bring them up to speed to your safety culture and not actually focusing on the critical craftwork that needs to be done in the very beginning. What we lose in man hour spending is money that would have been spent if they would have just spent a little bit more on the contractors.”

Jay O’Connor, Senior Estimator for NextDecade, LCC and Margaret Martin, Procurement Leader of Gulf Coast Region for INEOS Styrolution America LLC joined Runfola on the panel; Dietrich Pankratz, Manager of Sourcing and Procurement Consulting for BearingPoint, moderated.