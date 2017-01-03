PSC ACQUISITION OF SEAL INDUSTRIES INC. POSITIONS COMPANY AS NATIONAL LEADER

Houston, TX – January 3, 2017 – PSC Industrial Outsourcing, LP (PSC), a leading national provider of industrial cleaning and environmentally sensitive services to America’s energy infrastructure, announces the acquisition of Seal Industries, Inc. (Guardian/Seal Tech), a leading provider of leak detection and repair (LDAR) services. Combined with PSC’s vapor control services, the Guardian/Seal Tech acquisition will position PSC as the leading provider of emissions management services, offering high-level visibility, control, reporting and accountability to reduce all plant emissions.

“Guardian/Seal Tech is a strong operational and cultural fit for PSC’s downstream business,” said Brad Clark, Chief Executive Officer of PSC. “Both companies perform work that is routine in nature, operationally critical, challenging from an environmental and safety perspective, and rely on embedded crews with similar skill levels. Most important is the common culture and commitment to world-class safe and efficient execution of services that we share. Their excellent safety record combined with their commitment to keeping their customers in environmental compliance makes Guardian/Seal Tech a logical and compelling addition to the PSC family.”

The combined Guardian/SealTech and PSC entity will be able to perform all maintenance activities to correct or eliminate fugitive and MSS emissions. These services include:

• Leak Detection (per Method 21 limits)

o Basic Leak Repair

o Secondary Leak Repair

 Hot Tap / Line Stop

 Field machining

 Engineered Clamps and Wirewraps

o Vapor Control for Maintenance

 Liquid Vacuums

 Tank Cleaning/Degassing

 Turnaround and unplanned maintenance

In addition to its expanded offerings in emissions management, this acquisition will also allow PSC to perform all compliance related monitoring and reporting including LDAR, MSS, NESHAPS permit, and perimeter monitoring.

“With this acquisition, we envision PSC as the leading provider of non-process emission management services, offering high-level visibility, control, reporting and accountability to reduce all plant emissions,” said Clark. “We will be able to provide a breadth and depth of service capabilities to the downstream market that no other company in our space can provide.”

As part of the announcement to employees, PSC shared its commitment to invest in equipment expansion, the upgrade of technology as well as other critical areas that directly support safety and performance.

About Seal Industries Inc.

SealTech is a trusted service provider to a broad range of national petroleum refining and petrochemical customers, delivering fast, high-quality maintenance and repair services for complex industrial process infrastructure. SealTech's innovative cost-effective service options, highly-experienced technicians and staff, along with our commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental processes and practices, has made SealTech a preferred choice for leading refiners and petrochemical companies.

Guardian Compliance, a subsidiary of Seal Industries Inc., is one of the largest Leak Detection And Repair (LDAR) companies in North America, operating in over 100 client facilities and expanding internationally. Guardian provides the most comprehensive and innovative compliance services and solutions in the industry with field technicians and site supervisors managing programs using proprietary LDAR technology with support from a management staff with over 100 years of combined experience.

About PSC

PSC is the leading provider of specialty maintenance services and technology solutions to the critical energy infrastructure in the United States. PSC has built a strong business platform by partnering with clients who value safety, the most modern and productive equipment in the industry, a deep bench of engineering talent and the highest standards for environmental compliance.

The heart of our organization comes from our dedicated employees and we are so proud to have the most experienced, best-trained professionals in the industry. Our service culture puts our clients and us on the same side of the table, working as partners to transparently identify ways to reduce wastes, costs and liabilities. For more information, please visit our website at www.pscnow.com