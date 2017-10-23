Mechanical Contractor Celebrates Banner Year

With President and COO Peter Cianchette at its helm, Starcon is dedicated to being the safest company in America while also satisfying its clients and maintaining a focus on productivity and quality craftsmanship. BIC Magazine recently visited with Cianchette to learn more about Starcon's recent developments, its pledge to excellence and what's in store for the company.

BIC: What are the latest developments at Starcon?

CIANCHETTE: Starcon is in the midst of the most successful year in the company's history . A significant reason for our banner year is the outstanding performance of our team under contract to Engineers and Constructors Inc. (ECI), a subsidiary of Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding, for the erection of eight olefin furnaces at a world-class project in Baytown, Texas. This type of high-profile competency adds to the strong marketplace recognition of the quality services that Starcon delivers .

BIC: Why has Starcon been successful, and why should a customer select it?

CIANCHETTE: Simply put, it is because Starcon's team members are committed to excellence. This includes excelling at safety, quality and productivity and adhering to schedules. It all adds up to delivering high-value service to our customers, which in turn drives the overall success of our organization.

Aside from the attributes just mentioned, customers should recognize Starcon's laser-focus on quality management: We utilize a system that allows us to deliver consistent, value- added and highly reliable, quality services that all help our customers meet their business needs and goals .

BIC: What's on the horizon for Starcon?

CIANCHETTE: Looking toward the future, Starcon has aggressive growth plans and will continue to expand in new markets with additional service offerings. It's important to note, however, Starcon's growth will never come at the expense of consistent and repeated delivery of top-notch safety performance, value-added service and high-quality execution for our clients. Starcon's reputation in these areas is among the company's most important values.

For the rest of 2017 and 2018, Starcon's focus will be on building and growing long-term relationships with clients who share our values and commitment to driving sustainable, repeatable processes and performance for our mutual success. Upon completion of the olefin furnaces project in Baytown (the single largest project in the history of the company), we are bringing ever-greater efficiency and effectiveness to the services we offer our clients through continuous improvement and innovation .

BIC: What kinds of projects has Starcon been working on?

CIANCHETTE: Starcon has a wide variety of work, ranging from maintenance and turnaround services to capital project construction across a number of industries. Over the past few years, we have very successfully grown the listing of clients that we serve and we continue to expand into new markets. We've been very fortunate our clients have recognized the quality that Starcon delivers, and they have rewarded the company with new challenging and exciting opportunities. The future has never looked brighter for Starcon.

BIC: What is one interesting thing about Starcon's history?

CIANCHETTE: Let's direct the answer away from "interesting" and make it about the most "important" thing in Starcon's history. I'd like to point to the significance of Cianbro acquiring the company and how the depth of Cianbro -- as the parent company -- has provided the resources and support to allow Starcon to grow and reach its fullest potential. Because of this, Starcon is better positioned to support our clients' needs and provide more opportunity for our team members.

