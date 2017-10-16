Find The Right Pipeline Contractor For Coastal Environments

With all the attention and controversy swirling around coastal area infrastructure developments these days, it's more important now than ever to have a skilled pipeline contractor help design and execute projects that minimize and mitigate environmental impacts. Different regions of the country have their own unique features and challenges. The Gulf Coast area spanning from Texas to Alabama, for example, includes vast swaths of marshland, rivers, canals and other challenging terrain. Navigating these landscapes successfully requires both knowledge of the local environment and a variety of specialized resources. Anyone can guide you up a mountain, but if you're climbing Everest, you need a local Sherpa who's been doing it his whole life.

In the early planning phase for work in a coastal environment, start with the end in mind. Pairing up with an experienced contractor during the initial design stages allows for project engineering to be developed based on the availability of specific equipment. In other words, planning for the proper matchup of equipment to perform the project can be key to smooth and timely execution. Likewise, a pipeline contractor that understands the local environment can provide creative solutions early on to mitigate risks and to minimize the project's footprint in sensitive areas. This knowledge also makes it easier to adjust if circumstances change or additional support is needed.

Coastal projects also benefit from specialized equipment, especially where shallow water or marshland is involved. Look for a contractor that owns and operates a variety of vessels that can be used in these coastal areas. Accessing a remote site via water is not only more cost effective than establishing or maintaining road transportation but also has far less impact on the natural environment. And when you need work to happen 24/7, a properly outfitted barge with crew quarters can make that possible, even in remote areas.

Water-based options for access are especially useful when the only alternative is to build a new road, usually crossing multiple private properties. Maintaining roads, infrastructure and facilities in coastal environments is a notoriously difficult process outside experts struggle to cope with. Additionally, the right contractor can often identify creative ways to utilize the waterway to bring about solutions that could reduce field construction time in an uncontrolled environment. For example, prefabricate larger components at an offsite facility and barge those larger sections to the project site instead of trucking smaller components for additional assembly in the field.

Coastal and marsh areas require a specific level of expertise. Accounting for tides, varying river currents, and changing environmental regulations and protocols is far more complex than traditional landbased construction work. Identify a contractor that has crews specially trained and skilled at working in these environments. Whether it's along the Texas Gulf Coast or in the Mississippi Delta, crews that have this specialized experience know how to operate in coastal environments better than anyone.

With many of the marine terminal projects and LNG facilities currently underway or planned for the future, a primary challenge is operating in a variety of environments. Processing facilities must be connected with pipelines and terminals, encompassing solid land, shallow water and everything in between. Most contractors are built for one or the other, but the ideal choice for these coastal infrastructure projects is a contractor with experience in both marine and land environments. Negotiating that range of environments -- especially for a single project -- requires flexibility, creative problem-solving and a deep knowledge of the local area's unique challenges.

For more information, visit www.Chetmorrison.com or call (985) 868-1950.

View in Digital Edition