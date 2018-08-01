KBR awarded contracts for world-scale methanol plant project

KBR, Inc. announced it has been awarded a reimbursable Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) contract by Methanex Corporation for providing Front End Engineering Design (FEED) services for a 5000 MTPD world-scale methanol plant to be located adjacent to their existing Geismar, Louisiana facilities.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will work closely with Methanex to provide FEED services for a third methanol operating plant at the site. The FEED work, which will be executed from KBR's Houston Operations Center, is expected to be completed over the next 12 months with Final Investment Decision expected by mid-2019.

Pending a Final Investment Decision to proceed with the potential third plant in Geismar, KBR will then have the opportunity to provide detailed EPCM services for the new facility.

"This significant award demonstrates KBR's integrated engineering, procurement and construction management offerings, from the front end engineering, through project completion," said Farhan Mujib, President, Hydrocarbons Services Americas. "The award of this project demonstrates KBR's strength and capabilities in Gas Monetization projects. I am delighted for this opportunity to further KBR's partnership with Methanex and look forward to supporting Methanex on this major potential project."

For more than 40 years, KBR has designed, constructed and maintained hundreds of petrochemical plants across the globe.

Estimated revenue associated with this project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Hydrocarbons Services Business Segment in Q3 2018.