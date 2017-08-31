MMEX Resources secures permit approval for its Pecos County refinery

MMEX Resources has secured a permit approval for its Pecos County oil refinery unit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The company will begin building a 10,000 bpd crude distillation unit near Fort Stockton, Texas as an initial unit for the larger-scale 50,000-bpd Pecos County Refinery. The project should take 15 months of construction time.

Jack W. Hanks, President and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., commented, "The efficiency of the permitting process speaks volumes to the professional approach of all parties in the application preparation and technical review process, including TCEQ staff and administration."

Brian Burdorf, Operations Director in Trinity's Gulf/South region, noted, "Receiving approval within a 30-day time frame is a noteworthy accomplishment that Trinity was pleased to spearhead. We are pleased to be working with MMEX and VFuels on this important new project and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results."

When fully complete, the Pecos County Refinery will cost $450 million-$500 million to build. MMEX plans to surround the refinery with an additional 250 acres of buffer property and leverage state-of-the-art emissions technologies to yield minimal environmental impact. It also expects to feature closed-in water and air-cooling systems, which will require very little local water resources.

The Pecos County Refinery will leverage existing railway and pipeline infrastructure to export fuels, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil to the Western U.S., Western Mexico, Central America and South America. Located approximately 20 miles northeast of Fort Stockton, Texas, near the Sulfur Junction of the Texas Pacifico Railroad, the facility will be one of the first oil refineries built in the U.S. in more than 40 years.