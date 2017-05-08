A conversation with Matt Hebert of Ecoserv

Ecoserv’s Industrial Services division has been busy continually uncovering new applications for its robotics and automated technology in the downstream industry. Matt Hebert helped form and grow the division and was recently promoted from business development to director of Industrial Services. BIC Magazine recently visited with Hebert to learn more about this progression.

Q: What led to your position at Ecoserv?

A: A good friend of mine, Kenny DesOrmeaux, founder of Offshore Cleaning Systems and CEO of Ecoserv, and I worked together at a very young age. Then Kenny’s career path went to the upstream side of the oil and gas industry, and mine went to the downstream side. We stayed in touch as best we could while my previous jobs had me living in California and Houston. Once I moved back to Louisiana, we were able to spend more time together. One time, while in a blind hunting geese, Kenny explained to me the time and effort he had been putting into these “robots” to go into tanks and confined space hazardous vessels, eliminating confined space entry and offering other benefits. His excitement was contagious! After a short time, we realized there was a definite need for this technology and service in the refining, petrochemical, midstream and other industries. Since then, we have been growing at a staggering and exciting pace.

Q: What is the biggest news at Ecoserv right now?

A: Ecoserv has several business units: mine, which is Industrial Services — with remote-operated vehicles (ROVs), robots and an automated approach — combined with our environmental and disposal business unit. So now we are offering our customers turnkey service with the advantages of a safer and smarter way to clean tanks and vessels all the way to profiling the material to be removed, removing it and disposing of it. I have to say our customers are really seeing the value of this bundled service.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Our menu of environmental services continues to grow based on information from our customers. Every division has a growth and expansion piece to their strategy, and whether it’s new tooling, services or geographic locations, I think that it’s part of our DNA at Ecoserv.

Our technology of ROVs, robots and automated cleaning tooling — in combination with our great staff — is eliminating confined space entries and possibly saving lives. Our trendsetting reliable ROVs we design, build and patent are primarily for aboveground storage tank cleaning and many other vessels that require human entry for cleaning and other means. We are replacing people with machines in hazardous environment, removing people from the line of fire. As a byproduct, it is efficient and much less waste is produced. That is a tremendous value and is of interest to management in refineries; chemical plants; nuclear energy logistics, whether by rail, ship or barge; cleaning; and other industries.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote?

A: Leonard Ravenhill said, “The opportunity of a lifetime must be seized in the lifetime of the opportunity.” I would challenge anyone to keep this quote in mind, not only in their career but in all facets of their life. If you do, I can’t assure you great success or riches, but I promise your life won’t be boring!

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I don’t! Right now, my focus is taking care of our customers that have initiatives and direction to minimize confined space entry and perform work smarter, safer and more economically.

For more information, visit www.Ecoserv. net or call (844) 4ECOSERV [432-6737].

