Construction unemployment rate improves in 38 states

"The demand for skilled construction workers remains especially strong leading into 2017," said Bernard M. Markstein, president and chief economist of Markstein Advisors, which conducted a recent analysis for ABC.

November not seasonally adjusted (NSA) construction unemployment rates were down in 38 states and the nation on a year-over-year basis, according to the analysis. The national NSA construction unemployment rate of 5.7 percent was down 0.5 percent from a year ago and unchanged from October, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The five states with the lowest estimated NSA construction unemployment rates in order from lowest to highest rates were Massachusetts, Utah, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Iowa. The five states with the highest NSA construction unemployment rates in order from lowest to highest rates were Pennsylvania, Illinois, Alabama, New Mexico and Alaska.

