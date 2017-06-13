Managing risk with technology begins with two basic tenets

Regarding the role technology plays in managing risk in aging assets, Greg Hendrickson, chemical engineer at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, said it is important for technologists to embrace two specific concepts.

“One is that technologists all should have—and they all do have—a thorough understanding of the facility that they support,” he said, addressing delegates at the 30th Annual 2017 Environmental, Health, and Safety Seminar held recently in Galveston, Texas.

“Technologists should be aware of all the interrelations of the plant. If someone wanted to introduce a safety system in a plant somewhere, then that technologist would (need to know) if there were any unintended consequences in another part of the plant.”

It is also incumbent upon Chevron Phillips technologists to share best practices among the company’s 32 manufacturing facilities, he added. “This helps to calibrate risks and (promotes) the purpose and consistent practices among the sites,” he said. Hendrickson’s presentation also shared investment projects that focus on improving productivity, tenets of operation and opportunities in the workforce.

Read this article in its entirety in the August issue of BIC Magazine.