Linde AG awarded EPC contract for new Braskem polypropylene production line

Braskem, the largest thermoplastics resins producer in the Americas, announced that The Linde Group, a gases and engineering company, has been selected as the lead engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to build Braskem's new world-scale North American polypropylene (PP) production line.

Linde offers comprehensive project development services for polyolefin industrial plants, ranging from front end engineering design (FEED) to complete EPC execution and is an approved contractor for UNIPOL Polypropylene Process Technology.

Braskem has committed up to $675 MM toward the design and construction of the new PP production line named Delta, which will be located next to Braskem's existing production facilities in La Porte, Texas. With the engineering design phase well underway, the new plant will have a production capacity of 450 kilotons (kt), or the equivalent of approximately 1 B pounds, per year.

"Today we are pleased to announce another significant step forward in the development of Delta, which is set to be the largest polypropylene production line in the Americas,” said Mark Nikolich, Braskem North America Chief Executive Officer. “The selection of The Linde Group as our lead EPC contractor follows a highly competitive selection process. We are excited to partner with Linde on this important project as we continue to execute on Braskem's global growth strategy and extend our position as the leading producer of polypropylene in the Americas."

The construction of Braskem's new Delta production line is expected to positively impact economic activity in the La Porte region, employing approximately 1,000 development and construction workers to fully construct the facility. Construction is expected to begin mid-summer 2017, with the final phase of main construction targeted for the first quarter of 2020.