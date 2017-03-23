Lawmakers, public officials urged to support craft training

Associated General Contractors of America officials said recent construction spending numbers and a survey of members suggest demand for construction remains strong, indicating the lack of hiring may be due to a shortage of available workers. Looking ahead, contractors expect more work in every category in 2017 than in 2016.

Construction employment totaled 6,699,000 in December, a decrease of 3,000 from November, but an increase of 102,000 (or 1.5 percent) from a year ago. Average hourly earnings in construction increased 3 percent over the past year to $28.42 per hour. Earnings have been rising in recent months at the fastest annual rate since 2009.

Association officials noted both the recent spending data and the survey of members point to continued construction activity and an eagerness by contractors to hire if they can find qualified workers. The association urged lawmakers and government officials to expand and fund employment and training programs to equip students and workers with the skills needed to become productive construction employees.

