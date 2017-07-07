KBJ selected by Jordan Cove LNG to provide EPC services

KBJ, a joint venture partnership comprised of Kiewit Energy Group Inc., Black & Veatch Construction, Inc., and JGC US Projects, LLC has been selected by Jordan Cove LNG to engineer and construct an LNG export terminal in Coos Bay, Ore.

The project will utilize proven PRICO® technology from Black & Veatch, which is well-suited for the size and location of the project. JGC, a leader in LNG project execution and modularization, will work closely with Black & Veatch to perform the engineering, procurement and module fabrication for the project. Kiewit, a direct hire union construction contractor with significant experience throughout North America, will manage the construction of the facility.

“The selection of the EPC contractor is a major milestone in the development of Jordan Cove and is the culmination of two years of extensive engineering work,” said Don Althoff, CEO of Veresen Inc., the developer, and owner of the project. “Kiewit and Black & Veatch have been valued service providers to the project since its inception and we are pleased to involve JGC, a world class engineering firm with significant LNG experience.”

The proposed Jordan Cove LNG terminal is located on an undeveloped, 400-acre industrial site on the North Spit of lower Coos Bay. It represents the first and most advanced LNG export terminal project on the west coast of North America.

“The Jordan Cove LNG project reflects extensive, detailed engineering design, planning, innovation and community collaboration,” said Tom Shelby, executive representative for KBJ. “We commend the Jordan Cove team on their steadfast commitment to this project and are honored to serve as the EPC contractor.”

The Jordan Cove project would be the largest single, private investment in the history of southern Oregon, benefitting the region and its residents through hundreds of millions of dollars in payments and tax revenue. The complete construction of the project is anticipated to span 53 months and will require nearly 2,000 construction workers at peak.

The Jordan Cove LNG terminal is expected to produce a maximum of 7.8 million tons per annum for export. It also includes approximately 320,000 cubic meters of storage capacity and deep-water marine facilities.

For further information about the Jordan Cove LNG project, please visit www.jordancovelng.com.