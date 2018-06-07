Hunter donates control center for petrochemical training center

Thanks to Hunter, a motor control center and permit office for the exterior glycol distillation unit has been donated for the upcoming San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, set to open in 2019. This will ensure students receive the latest in process operations and develop troubleshooting skills.

"We are truly grateful to Hunter for the commitment to producing the very best graduates for the industry" -Jim Griffin, San Jacinto College

Hunter is located in Houston and carries the mission of perfecting the construction of blast-resistant structures for the protection of individual lives and critical equipment. Since the start of discussions surrounding the San Jacinto College petrochemical training center, Hunter has been among the industry partners providing input and donations toward the project. When the center opens, it will be a facility for industry, by industry.

"We are truly grateful to Hunter for this donation and the commitment toward our mission of producing the very best graduates for the petrochemical industry," said Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor/ senior vice president for the petrochemical training division at San Jacinto College. "From day one, we've invited companies to the planning table for the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, as this will be their facility as much as it is ours."

The center will house programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical, nondestructive testing and craft trades. The 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit with Hunter's donation of the motor control center and permit office will be used with every program that trains in the building. An environmental, health and safety culture will be built into the curriculum with the latest in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation coursework and an emphasis on Process Safety Management. The center will include adequate space to teach credit students and incumbent workers.

San Jacinto College broke ground on the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology in September 2017. A $60 million investment, the center is funded by a 2015 $425 million bond. The project is guided by a Petrochemical Advisory Council formed by San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer. The college offers certificates and associate degrees and incumbent worker training in the areas of process technology, instrumentation, nondestructive testing and electrical. The college is also pursuing the approval and development of a bachelor's of applied technology degree.

For more information about the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, visit www. sanjac.edu/CPET.

