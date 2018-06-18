Two ways fabric buildings maximize construction profitability

Downstream petrochemical construction and engineering projects involve expensive equipment, large crews and lengthy timeframes. Whether you are upgrading existing facilities or constructing a new building, with so many moving parts, complications and unexpected costs are almost guaranteed. According to a report by McKinsey Global Institute, largescale projects typically take 20-percent longer to finish than scheduled and can be up to 80-percent over budget. With today's innovative jobsite solutions, complications and hidden costs don't have to diminish returns on your next project. Temporary structures are an ideal solution to protect your site, crews and your bottom line.

Temporary structures prevent weather delays that threaten completion timeframes. Heavy precipitation and extreme conditions can wreak havoc on productivity, but the adage, "There's nothing to be done about the weather," doesn't have to apply to your project. Engineered fabric structures allow work to continue regardless of conditions that would otherwise bring construction to a screeching halt.

A qualified vendor can customize your structure to virtually any size and scale, meaning there's practically no job that can't be covered. Additionally, site covers and temporary storage units requiring high clearances to accommodate equipment or large pallet stacks can be engineered to withstand extreme winds and heavy rain.

Because they can be installed on or near the worksite and easily modified, fabric structures are also ideal on-site break areas and shelters when inclement weather or extreme heat strike. When popup storms arise, crews can take shelter in a lightning-resistant structure and remain on-site until the storm passes. When summer heat becomes a concern, amenities like HVAC keep temporary break areas comfortable.

Temporary structures eliminate hidden storage costs. Planning storage facilities for any construction project can be especially challenging for petrochemical facilities where space is at a premium. Choosing the right structure type and location are crucial to the cost-benefit equation.

Building permanent on-site storage doesn't make sense for businesses that don't require permanent warehouse facilities after construction is over. Temporary facilities, on the other hand, can be installed on-site in a matter of days. They can be installed on nearly any ground surface without the need for a concrete foundation, giving you flexibility to place the structure in a location that will maximize your crew's efficiency. You can also move temporary structures as your project grows, a feature that is a benefit on crowded petrochemical sites.

You may also have considered off-site storage, but have you considered the associated ancillary costs? In addition to the hard cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance expenses tied to trucking supplies and equipment back and forth, hours of productivity are lost each week when workers travel to and from the storage site. Off-site storage also requires you to double up on equipment like forklifts and man lifts at both sites.

Purchasing a temporary structure may also seem like a viable option, but purchasing versus leasing can be an investment that won't pay off over time. With a purchased fabric structure, you are responsible for maintenance on the structure during use and removing the structure from the site and storing it. Furthermore, purchased structures aren't typically designed for relocation and reuse.

Leased temporary fabric structures, on the other hand, are professionally installed and customized for your needs. Removal service is typically included in the lease agreement, meaning you won't incur additional or unexpected costs for cleanup.

When delays can cost millions every day, temporary structures keep your crews working, your projects safe from the elements and your supplies secured no matter what falls from the sky. With more time on construction and less time traveling to your site or repairing weather-related harm, your construction project is much more likely to wrap up quickly and, most importantly, start paying off on your investment.

For more information, call Camille Curry-Theis at (832) 459-0055 or email her at Camille@MahaffeyUSA.com.

