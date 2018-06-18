Standing ready to support the world’s most complex projects

Today's power and petrochemical industry has experienced phenomenal market growth unlike anything achieved in recent years. Many large and complex projects have been completed and are underway across the globe, which has taxed the available labor force to its limits. The time has come for the best of the best EPC contractors to step up their game.

Planning is winning. Manpower will remain a major concern for which the industry can assume little control. Therefore, we must seek other avenues to help control project costs, while still finishing on time and on budget. As the market continues to grow, we will need to take a more involved approach to the preplanning process than ever before, allowing us to overcome some of the other budget-impacting situations that remain more firmly out of our control.

Competitive outsource bidding can have a major impact. It is just a fact of life that these projects will at some point require additional contracts to successfully complete. Don't let the bidding process catch you off guard. Many companies will often bid to three or more potential service providers, most of the time looking for the lowest bid. The lowest bid can sometimes turn into the highest bid and cause major project delays, which can exponentially drive project cost through the roof. Many service providers bid work they are unqualified for, either due to lack of experience or insufficient equipment to support such large projects. The philosophy of "Let's just get the work, then look for experienced people and equipment" has failed many, many more times than it has succeeded.

Go that extra mile. Going after the lowest bid may end up becoming your worst nightmare. A potential contractor simply submitting the necessary paperwork to bid does not indicate that company has what it takes to deliver on that contract. This is why we always recommend you ask for references, ask to see their equipment, ask if they have a training program, and -- most importantly -- ask for a documented safety program. The inability to deliver on these key identifiers can raise a red flag, which may require more in-depth investigation. Let's face it: You won't have the time to babysit an inexperienced and ill-equipped contractor. You must have the confidence that they are there to support your project 100 percent and to help lead the way -- a group you can count on.

B&W Energy Services is that company. At a minimum, we will ask you to visit our facility, talk to our people and see for yourself what a world-class organization looks like. You will see more pre-commissioning cleaning equipment staged in readiness and in superior working condition, with an extensive maintenance program that surpasses anyone else in the world. Our pre-planning pre-engineering services for pre-commissioning cleaning programs are well documented to have saved extensive project costs and valuable schedule days.

B&W Energy Services stands ready to support your project no matter what. We have stepped in many times to help a project get back on track when others have failed. We know our competition and their capabilities, which is why we stay available to step in and support you whenever you need us. We remain confident that once you get to know us, you will want us to hang around.

