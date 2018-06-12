JV Driver awarded EPC contract from INEOS

JV Driver, in a joint venture with SNC-Lavalin, has been awarded a lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from INEOS Oligomers to design and build a polyalphaolefin (PAO) unit at the INEOS petrochemical complex in Chocolate Bayou, Texas.

The PAO unit, based on proprietary and differentiated INEOS Oligomers technology, is expected to come on line in October 2019 with a production capacity of 120,000 metric tons per annum and will contribute to INEOS Oligomers' ambitious growth plans. Polyalphaolefins are oil-based lubricants that have applications in diverse industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to health care and industrial.

"This is a significant win for SNCLavalin and a major opportunity for us to expand on our excellent track record of safely delivering engineering, procurement and construction projects in downstream oil and gas. Working in collaboration with our joint venture partner, JV Driver, we are looking forward to building a long-term relationship with INEOS," said Christian Brown, president, Oil & Gas, SNC-Lavalin. "The contract award demonstrates our ability to deliver fixed-price engineering, procurement and self-performed construction on the U.S. Gulf Coast, something that continues to be important to clients across the oil and gas sector."

SNC-Lavalin is providing overall project management, engineering and procurement services, while JV Driver is providing overall construction management. SNC-Lavalin and JV Driver will jointly self-perform the main civil, mechanical, structural, electrical and instrumentation construction scopes of work.

For more information, visit www. snclavalin.com or call (514) 393-1000, or visit www.jvdriver.com/usa or call (866) 391-5816.

View in Digital Edition