Exec Vice President Lee: ‘We’re bullish on the power market’

Rob Lee, the newly named executive vice president of Wanzek Construction Inc., said the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company -- a division of MasTec North America Inc. within the Power & Industrial Group -- is "really bullish on the power market."

After last year's pause in the energy industry to sort out the impacts of changing environmental regulations and tax reform, he said, 2018 is coming back with a roar. "For the most part, we've made plans with each of our clients on how to move forward," he explained. "We plan on being almost twice as busy this year as last year.

"We have great expectations for growing our operating groups in solar, EPC power and renewable services, while maintaining our market share in wind.

"We're also actively tracking the oil and gas market as it recovers from its slow-down."

A heavy industrial contractor serving clients across North America, Wanzek provides construction services to the renewable energy, power, oil and gas, infrastructure and agriculture sectors, as well as industrial services and renewable services supported by crane services, from planning through upgrades and maintenance of operating plants. It was one of the first contractors to move into a major role in renewable energy. Today, wind projects represent the largest part of the 47-year-old heavy construction firm's portfolio. With construction booming and end-of-life efforts beginning for first-generation wind farm equipment, the prospects for expanding Wanzek's renewable services division in particular are bright.

Lee, who joined Wanzek in 2005, was named to his new position by Earl Collins, MasTec Power & Industrial Group president, at its 2018 annual meeting. Raised on a farm near Mayville, North Dakota, the North Dakota State University construction management graduate spent three years in the Twin Cities before joining Wanzek's groundbreaking renewables division, constructing wind farms all over North America. Most recently, he served as vice president of construction for the renewables group.

"It's an exciting time for our company," he said. "We're focusing on diversifying and expanding in both renewables and industrial services, while maintaining our market share in wind."

Wanzek, founded in 1971 in heavy/ civil construction and concrete work, has earned a nationwide reputation as a major player in wind and solar energy. In 2013, it entered the renewable services market as the need for operations and maintenance expanded.

Lee sees his new role as ensuring each of Wanzek's five divisions has the tools and resources to support its growth. The company employs 700-800 year-round, with the count increasing to 1,000 at the peak of the heavy construction season.

"I'm just one cog in the wheel," Lee emphasized. "My job is to make sure everybody has the tools and resources they need to continue to grow."

For more information, visit www. wanzek.com or call (701) 282-6171. â¢

