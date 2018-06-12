Exceed expectations with the right construction, engineering

When outlining the requirements on your project site, you may simply need to rent a tool, or you may want to partner with an experienced team that can adopt your vision and provide an expert consultation for a safe, reliable path forward.

The Rain for Rent approach to business is to do more than just supply a fleet of equipment to rent from. We are a rental company, but beyond this and unique to us is our methodology. We incorporate engineering and construction practices with each rental opportunity and help contractors safely streamline efforts.

A call to Rain for Rent is answered with an evaluation of the problem, also known as the "Why?" approach. This method helps to identify why a customer's need exists and points the way to process improvements and cost efficiencies.

Each project is further approached from an engineering frame of mind and evaluated by the Rain for Rent engineering team. Project engineers are available each hour of every day and work handin- hand with both the client and the local Rain for Rent operations group to determine the best solution for the customer.

When Rain for Rent executes a project, you benefit from construction skills that have been carefully honed to incorporate best practices for liquid-handling applications. Safety is the No.1 priority and evident in our "Pre-work Plan." This plan, created prior to the start of each project, is where safety meets operations excellence. This method, mimicking a lean sigma approach, identifies potential environment and safety risks to mitigate and reveals potential hazards or operational waste. By identifying opportunities for improvements and increasing site safety, customers eliminate potential risks and save big money on the bottom line through reduced costs.

Proactive attention to detail

During a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation project, a chemical manufacturer required a 34,000-gallon-per-minute bypass of its cooling discharge pipelines. The plant had to remain operational during the project to avoid the potential loss of $1 million per day. When Rain for Rent executed the pre-work plan, we found previously undetected issues with the outfall structure of the discharge lines. The early detection of this issue enabled the plant to address and repair two collapsing lines, preventing additional problems. Rain for Rent expanded the system and provided bypass pumping stations at multiple locations to meet the needs of both the planned and the unexpected bypasses, along with 24-hour pump watch.

Soil remediation and wastewater recycling

An environmental engineering firm providing soil remediation services for a shuttered fluid-containment site had to collect, move and dispose of all water that fell onto or flowed into the site. The collected water, with frequently changing pH, had to be controlled and kept within the pH range of 5-12 to meet discharge regulations. For six months, Rain for Rent's team of operations and engineering experts worked with the customer on conference calls and jobsite visits to plan a wastewater recycling system that met project requirements and permit specifications. The system was installed, and a test run was carried out to allow for final adjustments to be made. The customer was pleased that the system's efficiency reduced downtime, which enabled them to move forward with their remediation ahead of schedule, saving time and money.

Working with Rain for Rent allows you to move beyond an average rental experience and into an alliance where decades of engineering expertise are utilized to fortify your success.

About Rain for Rent

Rain for Rent is a leading provider of temporary liquid-handling solutions to refineries across the U.S. and Canada, including pumps, tanks, pipe, filtration, and spill containment systems and services. Celebrating 84 years in business, Rain for Rent proudly serves all 50 states and Canada from over 60 locations.

For more information, visit www.rainforrent.com/enviro or call (888) 305-2059.

