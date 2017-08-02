Jacobs signs global enterprise framework agreement with Shell

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. signed a global Enterprise Framework Agreement (EFA) renewal with Shell Oil Company to provide concept, front-end engineering, detailed design, procurement, project management, construction management and construction services for Shell projects globally. The agreement aligns with Shell’s ongoing efforts to transform the way its projects are delivered by improving capital and financial efficiencies.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Shell. This agreement fosters fresh and innovative project delivery solutions to help meet our joint goal of increased capital efficiency and economic results,” said Jacobs Petroleum & Chemicals President Gary Mandel.

