Jacobs selected by ENCINA for new BTX Plant in Wyoming

ENCINA's new processing plant will create BTX with high-value aromatic hydrocarbons containing benzene, toluene and xylene. Also known as hydrogenated pyrolysis gasoline or pygas, these aromatics are extracted for further processing. When commissioned in the summer of 2020, this petrochemical plant will feature a scalable design of 200 to 400 total petroleum hydrocarbon (TPH) and produce approximately 50,000 to 100,000 tons of BTX per year.

"Our advanced Jacobs Operations Readiness and Design for Reliability processes will be implemented on ENCINA's new BTX plant to support the scalability requirements of this facility," said Jacobs Construction, Maintenance and Turnarounds Senior Vice President and General Manager Stephen Hillier. "From initial operability to ongoing maintenance, the safety of the operations and maintenance workforce will be a key focus of Jacobs and ENCINA as we work together on this project."