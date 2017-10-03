Jacobs sells its interest in Neste Jacobs Oy

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. announced that Jacobs has sold its 40% interest in Neste Jacobs Oyto the Neste Corporation. The purchase price has not been disclosed. After this transaction, Neste holds all shares in Neste Jacobs Oy.

The sale of Jacobs’ interest in Neste Jacobs Oy aligns with the company’s strategy outlined last year to grow profitably by executing a balance of organic growth, acquisitions and active portfolio management that positions Jacobs in the most attractive end markets and geographies.