Fluor celebrates 20 years of Irving Oil Alliance

Fluor Corporation celebrated 20 years of providing engineering, procurement and construction support services for Irving Oil Ltd. (Irving Oil). Since 1997, Fluor has supported projects ranging from sustaining capital to major growth projects at Irving Oil’s refinery and marine terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada.

Fluor's personnel are integrated with the Irving Oil team working on site at Canada’s largest refinery. Around 100 projects are carried out each year by the joint site team with an execution capability of up to $300 million annually. The team has saved more than $100 million through value creation efforts over the past 13 years and has worked more than seven years without a single recordable incident.

“We are proud to work alongside Fluor team members each and every day on our site as we continue to create jobs and deliver projects together safely,” said Mark Sherman, vice president and chief operating officer of Irving Oil.

“With similar values and a strong cultural alignment, we are honored to celebrate this milestone in the Irving Oil and Fluor relationship,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in the Americas. “The success of this alliance is a testament to the results that are achieved when personnel are truly blended as one team with a common goal of high-quality project delivery. With our flexibility and strong project execution expertise, we will continue to partner with Irving Oil to deliver safe, on-schedule and capital-efficient projects.”