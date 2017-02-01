A conversation with Frank Smiddy of ProAct Services Corp.

When Frank Smiddy started ProAct Services Corp. in 1994, he knew the air and water treatment services company would fulfill a dire need in the industrial market. But he had no way of knowing only 23 years later, ProAct would be expanding its operations to serve Fortune 500 companies from coast to coast across the U.S. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Smiddy to discuss his company’s ongoing success.

Q: What led you to start ProAct?

A: I worked at a carbon servicing company for several years and was exposed to several consultants who operated environmental remediation systems across the country. It was clear there was a general frustration with operating this equipment, and most systems were operating at less than 50-percent efficiency. In 1994, I decided to break out and start ProAct Services Corp. Our focus is to provide top-quality equipment that will maintain a 90-percent run time. By word of mouth, our business expanded to a point where we are now coast-to-coast, providing air and water treatment services with top-quality equipment.

Q: When did you know ProAct would make it?

A: Our success is due to the commitment by all ProAct employees to live and follow our five values in all we do for our customers. We find it critical to establish a differentiating factor between our services compared to what others offer in the market. Some of the basic fundamentals were established early, as in our name; however, identifying our values and conducting our hiring and firing based on these fundamental values has really accelerated our growth.

The development of our values was key to establishing the foundation of our success. It came down to five simple ideas: safety, quality, teamwork, professionalism and positive attitude. I have learned our mistakes and our successes come right down to these five ideas. It is rather simple, but it really works. It still surprises me after 23 years that it is such a simple concept.

In 2004 (after 10 years in operation), a Fortune 500 company called me personally and told me my recent bid for a project was double the lowest bid, but they still wanted our company to provide the system for that particular project. They recognized it is not only about price and there is a benefit in the quality of a system when it comes to total cost of operations.

Q: What is the biggest news at ProAct right now?

A: We just expanded to the West Coast. We now have operations in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and California. We are constantly seeking mutually beneficial opportunities.

Q: What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

A: There have been several pivotal points in my 23 years at ProAct. I would narrow them down to one point approximately five years ago when I joined the Vistage Group, an entrepreneur CEO club. It opened my eyes to the fact that the everyday problems I was encountering are common problems all leaders experience.

Q: What is a “fun fact” about you people might not know?

A: I love the outdoors — hiking, sailing, swimming and skiing. I enjoy blues music and typically attend 4-8 concerts a year. If you work hard, play hard.

