Equipment acquisition to top $1.5 trillion in 2017

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), which represents the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, has revealed its Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2017.

Given U.S. businesses, nonprofits and government agencies will spend over $1.5 trillion in capital goods or fixed business investment (including software) this year, financing a majority of those assets, these trends impact a significant portion of the U. S. economy.

Businesses will find positive momentum for equipment investment as the changing economic and regulatory environment contributes to improved business conditions.

To read the list of acquisition trends, visit www.EquipmentFinance Advantage.org.