Successful AWP requires clear communication, beginning to end

According to Brian Vogel, project engineering manager for The Dow Chemical Company, one of the most daunting tasks any company faces in integrating advanced work packaging (AWP) is selecting an effective and reliable engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC). To that end, it is essential, Vogel said, for owners to specify the deliverables for project execution while simultaneously allowing and encouraging the EPC to use its own work processes and tools.

"We need to clearly define what our expectations are and fully understand what [the contractor] is capable of delivering back to us in terms of our advanced work packaging efforts," Vogel said, speaking on an executive panel at the 2017 AWP Conference held recently in Houston. "I'm going to tell you right here straight up: If I try to come in and impose my processes and my tools on your workforce, it's probably not going to go so well, because people would have to relearn to better understand what I'm asking for. So the message here is, if I come into your shop to have engineering work done, we're going to line up deliverables. You need to understand what I'm asking you to provide, and I need to understand fully what I'm going to get back from you."

Regarding specific language used in contractual obligations, Vogel said Dow maintains a library of documents used on every project, regardless of whether the project is completed by Dow or by an EPC.

"We have to have this for labor contracts and for everything that goes out to the contractors and suppliers," Vogel said, explaining that "AWP versions" of documents are made to ensure those projects meet Dow's standards and specifications. "We need to clearly define to the supplier, whether it's bulk materials or equipment or even labor, what we need back from them to feed our construction integration tool to make this work."

Owners would also be wise to perform spot checks and audits to ensure compliance with requirements supporting their AWP efforts, Vogel said.

"Trust, but verify," Vogel said, recommending in-shop discipline meetings. "I'll have periodic looks over your shoulder, checking the quality of the deliverables. It's important for the EPC to understand that I, as an owner, am getting what I'm paying for. At the end of the day, we want to have a successful project with our EPC companies."

Understanding and standardization

Co-panelist Silvana Lara, global director of advanced work packaging for Fluor, agreed with Vogel on the importance of crystal-clear communication among all project stakeholders. Every craftsperson, Lara said, must fully understand the meaning of AWP and workface planning.

"You need to be sure the person on the other side of the table is hearing and understanding," she said. "And get feedback from them."

Lara added it is wise to approach EPC selection by beginning "with the end in mind." She also stressed less man-hour exposure yields better HS&E statistics, the impact of having both a clear SOW (statement of work) and an early path of construction definition, and the importance of presenting measurable results.

"Make sure that the data you're standardizing and the data that you need is included at the beginning of your talks to make sure the transition is seamless. The measureable results that we all agree to at the very beginning are what we want to see," said co-panelist Heath Luis, Fluor's director of global construction services, adding that innovation must not be stifled by the standardization process. "The planning of implementation provides certainty for the schedule and costs."

