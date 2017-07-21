Chevron Phillips Chemicals selects Audubon for contractor framework agreement

Audubon Engineering Solutions has signed a teaming agreement with Chevron Phillips Chemical to provide capital-engineering services for their Gulf Coast Facilities.

High-value fit-for-purpose engineering solutions

Shawn Senf, Vice President of Audubon Engineering Solutions, Petrochemical & Refining said, “This is a breakthrough contract for Audubon Engineering Solutions. With over 25 years of experience in delivering safe and productive engineering solutions to the petrochemical industry, we are committed to expanding our footprint in the Gulf Coast. Audubon Engineering Solutions is excited to continue our relationship as an approved contractor and to provide fit-for-purpose solutions to Chevron Phillips Chemical.”

Advanced facilities knowledge

Previously, Audubon Engineering Solutions provided project execution and engineering support services to Chevron Phillips Chemical at multiple facilities ranging from small maintenance projects to major capital projects. Audubon Engineering Solutions’, La Porte and Houston, TX offices have led and directed the work effort.

By leveraging advanced facilities knowledge, along with extensive industrial services and multi-site arrangement capabilities, Audubon Engineering Solutions provides maintenance, modification, in-plant staffing, and asset integrity solutions to more than 100 sites throughout North America.