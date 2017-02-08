Chemours breaks ground on new production facility in Ingleside, TX

The Chemours Company has broken ground on the company's new HFO-1234yf production facility, located at the Chemours Corpus Christi plant in Ingleside, Texas, will triple the company's world-leading capacity for its HFO-1234yf-based-products, which are low global warming potential (GWP) and better for the environment.

"This new facility represents a significant step forward for Chemours, as it demonstrates our commitment to providing low GWP solutions to the refrigerants industry," said Mark Vergnano, Chemours president and CEO. "We see our Opteon™ products as the future for this industry since they provide the optimal balance of properties necessary to transition the world away from HFCs, the previous generation of refrigerants."

"We've already seen tremendous adoption of our Opteon™ low GWP refrigerants; and, it's estimated that by the end of 2017, there will be over 50 million cars on the road globally using low GWP HFO-1234yf refrigerant," said Paul Kirsch, President of Chemours Fluoroproducts. "Our market projections also suggest that our Opteon™ refrigerants could be used in well over 10,000 supermarket and commercial refrigeration systems by 2020."

This new facility will use an innovative, patented process to manufacture Opteon™ YF, Chemours'HFO-1234yf mobile refrigerant product used in automotive air conditioning, and Opteon™ refrigerant blends which are used across a range of applications. This investment will create the world's largest facility for manufacturing hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), and the location will allow Chemours to efficiently serve the growing market in North America and Europe, as well as the rest of the world. Currently, Chemours is the capacity leader for HFO-1234yf-based products, a position that is expected to be maintained as a result of this investment.

The Opteon™ refrigerants portfolio from Chemours represents a breakthrough line of low GWP solutions. They were developed to help meet more stringent global regulations while maintaining or improving performance versus incumbent products. Chemours has commercialized Opteon™ refrigeration products for use in automotive air conditioning, stationary and transport refrigeration and chillers. The first Opteon™ product commercialized was Opteon™ YF, or HFO-1234yf, for automotive air conditioning. This refrigerant was developed to enable automakers around the world to meet EU requirements, and it has a GWP of less than one. The company has a development pipeline of additional Opteon™ solutions for stationary air conditioning, foam blowing agents and waste heat recovery.

For more than 85 years, the fluorochemicals business within Chemours has provided innovative refrigeration and foam blowing agent solutions to meet changing customer needs. Opteon™ low GWP products are the latest innovation, offering a long-term solution for our customers along with drastically reduced impact to the environment. The global adoption of Opteon™ low GWP products represents a clear path toward moving the world away from HFCs, which have high global warming potential.