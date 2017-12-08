CB&I announces $95m EPC award for Saudi Aramco Shell refinery

CB&I announced it has been awarded a contract for more than $95 million by Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery. The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement and construction management for SASREF's modernization and expansion of its existing refinery in Al-Jubail city, Saudi Arabia.

"The relationship between CB&I and SASREF extends back for more than a decade, and we have been collaborating successfully during this time," said Duncan Wigney, CB&I's Executive Vice President of Engineering & Construction. "This award demonstrates CB&I's ability to deliver value to SASREF and our other customers in the Middle East. It also enhances CB&I's position in the region as a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions, from conceptual design to fabrication to EPC delivery."

CB&I has completed the conceptual design and FEED phases of the project, while working with SASREF to optimize investment on the new refinery configuration. CB&I's integrated solutions will give SASREF the operating flexibility needed to generate maximum returns through sustainable fuels production, which meets Euro V regulations for cleaner emissions.