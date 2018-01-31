Brunel Industry Services opens Pasadena, Texas, facility

Brunel Industry Services has opened its new facility in Pasadena. Brunel Industry Services is part of Brunel International N.V., a $1 billion global services organization with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees located in 98 offices that span seven continents. Brunel’s global reach and financial strength are why its clients entrust the company with their greatest challenges.

Brunel Industry Services is a turnkey group committed to safely executing best-in-class turnaround, maintenance and capital expenditure projects in the chemical, petroleum and power industries. Brunel’s three service companies will operate out of the new 21,000-square-foot facility. These service companies include:

• Brunel Industrial & Pipeline Services. Brunel Industrial & Pipeline Services provides turnaround, maintenance and pipeline services for clients in the oil and gas, energy and manufacturing industries.

• WRAP Insulation & Scaffolding. WRAP Insulation & Scaffolding has evolved into a market leader by delivering the highest-quality EHS performance, skilled craftsmen and reduced overhead through a single point of project ownership.

• SURGE Electrical & Instrumentation. SURGE Electrical & Instrumentation’s expertise involves low- and medium-voltage installations of conduit and cabling, testing check-out, start-up and commissioning replacement.

Brunel Industry Services provides companies with a consolidated solution, addressing their most urgent needs no matter the requirement, size or location.

Warren Squires and Golie Green of Brunel Industry Services welcome Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance to Brunel’s new Pasadena, Texas, facility.

For more information, contact Golie Green at g.green@brunel.net or visit www.brunelindustry.com.