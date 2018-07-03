Black & Veatch Construction joint venture awarded EPC contract for ethylene export facility in Texas

A joint venture with a history of producing on-time and on-budget for important engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects has been picked to develop an ethylene terminal facility in the United States. Black & Veatch and JV partner PCL Industrial Construction Co. – together known as BPC – were picked by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. to provide full EPC services for their new ethylene export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Ethylene, a byproduct of natural gas processing, is important to the production of plastic and other chemicals. Located on the Houston Ship Channel at Enterprise’s Morgan’s Point location, the ethylene terminal will have a capacity to export approximately 2.2 billion pounds of ethylene per year. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Our clients sought an EPC solution that would allow them to fulfill increasing calls for ethylene export with an aggressive execution schedule and performance guarantees,” said Gary Martin, Regional General Manager for Black & Veatch’s Oil & Gas business. “Black & Veatch, together with PCL Construction, has an established track record of delivering safely, on-time and on-budget, even with accelerated production timelines.”

“BPC has had an eight-year history of pursuing and successfully completing very challenging projects in the power market,” said Kent Free, Senior Director at PCL Industrial Construction Co. “We are very proud to expand our solution provider culture into the oil, gas and petrochemical arena.”

The Morgan’s Point project continues the Black & Veatch/PCL joint-venture work under the BPC banner. This will be the third award for the joint venture. The JV has performed over 4,500,000 workhours to date with zero lost-time incidents.