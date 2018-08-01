The Talent Pipeline

Q: What are your responsibilities?

A: As a technical services manager at Jacobs, I am responsible for delivering value-added technical solutions on client projects. This includes the implementation of advanced work packaging (AWP) with a focus on safety, workface planning (WFP), digital solutions, field engineering, document control, quality assurance and control, turnover and workforce development, as well as startup and commissioning for applicable project scopes.

Furthermore, I serve as a liaison between global integrated delivery (GID) teams in construction and engineering.

Q: What led to your position, and what education does it require?

A: There are multiple career paths that can lead an individual to become a technical services manager; however, mine has certainly been a unique one. I graduated with an MBA from Indiana University and started my career in this industry when I joined Jacobs back in 2012 in an entry-level position in supply chain management. I worked my way through different positions to become a materials manager. Additionally, I gained extensive field experience while working as a field engineer and a turnover coordinator. This experience in multiple disciplines, paired with hands-on learning from great mentors, led me to my current position.

Q: What are the most challenging aspects of your position?

A: Being part of a project that has a global execution strategy, I find the challenges can be many. One of the key challenges for my team is to harness global benefits to meet project needs. What my team and I focus on is having a sufficient construction backlog so the construction team can execute flawlessly. This entails daily, weekly and monthly collaboration with our multi-office engineering and procurement teams. The diversity of the work we do ensures that no two days are alike, and I'm always focused on coming up with the best solution for each project we take on.

Q: What has been your proudest achievement so far in your role?

A: Having the right information and data is very important in making the right decisions in construction. The race for the first-mover advantage in construction ecosystems applications has already begun. In a globally competitive environment where everyone is being pushed for savings and innovation, it is getting harder to do what has always been done. I have led the effort of creating a customized construction execution process for an EPC chemical expansion project that has introduced transparency, efficiency and collaboration in construction. At Jacobs, we have streamlined and automated the data flow between workface planning, safety, construction, supply management, project controls, document control and quality. We now have the most up-to-date information delivered automatically to us on a daily basis, which we can analyze and leverage to support operational excellence.

Q: What do you enjoy about your role?

A: I enjoy the autonomy I have to innovate and make decisions that will not only make a significant impact on our project but also contribute to advancements in global project delivery. The EPC ecosystem is evolving across all industries; it's inevitable. There will always be the need to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs and risks. Technology will always be a catalyst so long as it continues to be trusted and is quickly adapted. I have often said that I'm on a journey to revolutionize the EPC industry, and I feel very fortunate to be surrounded by a team that shares the same vision and embraces innovation. This has created a family environment and a collaborative platform where we have worked well together and have accomplished much in a short period of time.

View in Digital Edition