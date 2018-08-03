A conversation with Spencer Moak of SWAT

Spencer Moak, vice president of West Coast operations for Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), has been in the refining industry for more than 22 years, having worked all over the U.S. When SWAT was looking to expand across the U.S. in California, it knew Moak would be the right guy for the job. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Moak to learn more about how SWAT is expanding its footprint, his best management practices and the importance of "making it happen."

Q: What led to your position at SWAT?

A: I've known SWAT President Johnny Holifield for many years. We've worked alongside each other as competitors, so I'm also familiar with the top-notch work his team does. In March of this year, when the opportunity presented itself to join SWAT and start its division on the West Coast, I couldn't pass up the opportunity. I'm really enjoying working with this new team. SWAT's work ethic is over the top, and I knew I would fit right in.

Q: What is the biggest news at SWAT right now?

A: SWAT is expanding its footprint to the West Coast, which is huge news for the company. SWAT has completed work in other states such as Washington, but now we have a permanent presence in California. We have the knowledge and expertise to be successful in this area. The industry is constantly changing in California, but SWAT is ready to take on all challenges and opportunities that come our way. We'll use SWAT's successful business model that was developed on the Gulf Coast and mirror that on the West Coast. We're building off SWAT's reputation on the Gulf Coast and carrying that to the West Coast as well.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: It is crucial for everyone on the team to know how important he or she is regardless of title or position. I don't put anyone on a pedestal; everyone is the same. One of the biggest roles as a leader is to empower everyone else to do the best job he or she is capable of. At the end of the day, we all want to be successful and, more importantly, work safely. I want to keep everyone focused on working safely day in and day out. We also want SWAT's employees to be transparent with our customers, so management has to set an example of that.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote?

A: "Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." -- Michael Jordan. I like this quote because I teach to never procrastinate. If it can be done today, don't wait until tomorrow. If you're in the industry, it's a now business, especially when it comes to turnarounds. You can't wait until tomorrow to complete a job. A customer relies on you to "make it happen." It's just that simple.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you?

A: My family and I are avid cyclists, and we all love living in California. In fact, my teenage daughter has just started her professional cycling career. When we ride together, we cycle 50-plus miles in one day. The weather and the terrain are perfect for cycling. There are plenty of mountains, trails and open roads. When it comes to cycling, I wouldn't want to live in any other state.

