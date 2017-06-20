Veolia helps Chevron with sustainable recycling solution

SAN ARDO, Calif. — Tying into its mission of resourcing the world, Veolia turned Chevron’s previous water management process for its oil field in San Ardo, California, into a more sustainable recycling solution that treats up to 150,000 barrels of produced water daily for reuse.

Working directly with Chevron, Veolia incorporated its proprietary OPUS® technology — a first for a produced water facility — to treat and recycle Chevron’s produced water to California’s stringent discharge standards.

Veolia’s solution provides treated water that is reused for steam generation or released into aquifer recharge basins to replenish local water resources. In total, Chevron’s San Ardo produced water facility provides up to 50,000 bpd of recycled produced water for surface discharge and another 75,000 bpd for steam generation.

Installation results include:

• Veolia’s OPUS technology and operational model allows Chevron to minimize deep well injection disposal of its produced water and enabled production expansion into an idled, previously developed portion of its production field.

• Improved softened water quality is provided to the steam generators.

• Produced water is consistently treated to levels that allow for surface discharge to replenish local water resources.

• Facility operations are backed by Veolia’s performance guarantee for the life of the operating contract and ensures continual system optimization.

The technology and services provided by Veolia enables the plant’s entire water cycle to be managed in a truly sustainable way, while simultaneously expanding oil production capacity. Since its commissioning in 2008, the water treatment facility has been operated by Veolia under contract with Chevron. Veolia provides daily operations and oversees the facility’s maintenance according to an established performance guarantee.

