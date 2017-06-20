Millwright company has 3-D laser advantage for machinery

Axis Mechanical Group

Originally developed by the government as part of the “Star Wars” initiative, laser tracking technology was developed to track and shoot down incoming weapons in space. Today, Axis Mechanical Group (AMG), based in Houston, uses the same technology — with the 3D FARO Laser Tracker — to take large-scale, highly accurate, consistent and reportable measurements of virtually any piece of machinery. AMG’s 3D FARO Laser Tracker is also used for the internal alignment of turbomachinery with the ability to hold close tolerances, improving efficiency and reducing downtime.

“The FARO Laser Tracker Vantage System is the world’s most comprehensive laser tracking solution,” said AMG President John Hanks. “This tool provides exact alignment for any piece of rotating or reciprocating equipment (within 0.0006 inches). Large-scale, 3D metrology is now faster and easier than ever before. We can complete jobs faster and reduce downtime, which our customers love.”

Recently, AMG also added the FARO Track ScanArm, which combines the capabilities of a ScanArm and a laser tracker into one long-range, high-accuracy 3D measurement system.

“We are thrilled to have this system, because it is capable of quickly and easily reaching hidden points without any required tooling or the need to establish reference points,” Hanks said.

Here’s how the combined system works:

• A laser target mounts on the ScanArm to synchronize the system into the laser tracker’s coordinate system — on a single seat of software.

• The laser tracker expands the ScanArm’s working volume up to 80 meters, so it can be quickly repositioned with greater accuracy.

• The ScanArm eliminates the laser tracker’s line-of-sight restrictions, allowing for measurements around corners and inside cavities.

• The ScanArm provides fast, high-resolution 3D scanning with blue laser technology.

“The FARO laser trackers we have are extremely accurate, portable coordinate-measuring machines that enable us to build products, optimize processes and deliver solutions by measuring quickly, simply and precisely,” Hanks said. “These laser trackers optimize workflow productivity management for large-scale metrology applications, including assembly alignment, part and assembly inspection, machine installation and alignment, and reverse engineering.”

According to Hanks, the FARO laser trackers also carry a RemoteControls™ workflow (patent pending), which streamlines their operations, allowing a single user to control functions such as live video feed and laser tracker movements from a mobile phone or tablet. A single operator is able to easily control the laser tracker from anywhere in the measurement area.

Other benefits of the FARO laser trackers include:

• Industry-leading portability with an integrated master control unit (MCU). These laser trackers are easily transported between jobsites or locations in a single carrying case.

• Hot-swappable batteries that eliminate the need for alternating current (AC) power and cabling.

• Industrial grade Wi-Fi for reliable, wireless communications.

• Easy integration with FARO’s patented Super 6DoF (Degrees of Freedom) Track ScanArm solution to completely eliminate line-of-sight challenges.

New location for AMG

AMG is also very excited to be moving into its new 12,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the company to increase its capabilities and benefit new and existing customers. AMG’s new facility is located at 5916 East Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston near Fairmont/Beltway 8.

For more information, visit www.axis mechgrp.com or call (832) 449-6485.

