Amec Foster Wheeler signs extension to BP master service agreement

Amec Foster Wheeler’s completions and commissioning company, qedi, has signed an extension of its global Master Service Agreement with BP, which it has successfully delivered since 2012.

The new contract with BP will run for two years through December 2019. qedi will continue with the exclusive provision of completions and commissioning support services to BP on a global basis. The agreement also includes all licenses and support for qedi’s GoTechnology products, as well as completions and commissioning manpower services.

This completions and commissioning support service includes the management and delivery of projects from mechanical completion and pre-commissioning through to handover

“qedi has been providing completions and commissioning support services to BP for over 15 years,” Barry Cann, qedi Managing Director said. “We’re delighted to be awarded an extension with BP, which is a vote of confidence in our relationship with the company, the value we add, our unrivalled capabilities and our skilled team. We look forward to continue working with BP on their projects around the world.”