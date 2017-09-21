Aker Solutions wins Troll FEED contract with EPCI option from Statoil

Aker Solutions won a contract from Statoil for front-end engineering and design of a module that will increase output at Troll, one of Norway's largest natural gas fields.

The order includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the module, which will receive and process gas from the Troll West field before it is exported to the onshore Kollsnes facility near Bergen in Norway.

The module will be installed on the Troll A platform in the North Sea."We're excited to start working on the next phase of this important development and look forward to collaborating with Statoil to optimize value from this field," said Aker Solutions Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo.

The Troll field, located about 65 kilometers west of Kollsnes, contains around 40 percent of Norway's offshore gas reserves. Production from the field is expected to continue beyond 2050. The contract will be booked as part of Aker Solutions' third-quarter orders.