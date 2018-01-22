Veolia awarded significant contract with Antero Resources

Veolia has been selected by Antero Resources, through its subsidiary Veolia Water North America Operating Services LLC, to manage the sophisticated process of loading, packaging, transporting and proper disposal of water treatment sludge generated at its Clearwater Facility near Pennsboro, West Virginia. Veolia North America will be supported by the expertise of Veolia's Nuclear Solutions entity.

Under this up to 10-year, $70 million contract, Veolia will address the water treatment sludge produced at the facility. This includes collecting and treating TENORM -- technologically enhanced, naturally occurring radioactive materials.

"Veolia's broad and comprehensive expertise allows us to provide this vital service for Antero, and we're pleased they have selected us to handle this important work," said Veolia North America President and CEO William J. "Bill" DiCroce.

In 2015, Antero contracted with Veolia to design, build, operate and maintain the water treatment and recycling plant. Its construction is under commission. The sludge-related services agreed to in this contract will be provided in addition to the construction and operation-maintenance of that facility, which includes the scope of low-level TENORM waste segregation.

As part of the agreement, Veolia will also provide a comprehensive EHS program to protect Veolia's employees and subcontractors, the public and the environment.

"Segregation and disposal of TENORM waste in a safe and reliable manner to an approved landfill is key to Antero's operations," said Al Schopp, senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Antero Resources. "Veolia's expertise in providing a comprehensive solution for TENORM waste segregation and management has been of great value to Antero in achieving its long-term sustainability goals."

Once completed, the facility will treat and recycle 60,000 barrels of produced water a day.

For more information, visit www. veolianorthamerica.com or call (713) 672-8004

