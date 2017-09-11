Breathing equipment, protection factors and the effects of facial hair on those protection factors

DATE: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

TIME: 1 pm CT / 2 pm ET

Learn about different practices for PPE selection in terms of breathing protection offered.

This webinar will cover practices for PPE selection in terms of breathing protection offered, based on standard practices and enhanced product performance testing; and will highlight facial anthropometrical factors, as well as the pros and cons of different test methods.

Sponsored by Draeger USA

Brought to you by BIC Magazine

Speakers

Aaron Chapman Product Manager, CABE products, Draeger

Aaron Chapman started with Dräger in July 2001 as a Mechanical Engineer and moved into his current role as Product Manager for Industrial CABE products in May 2008. Prior to Dräger, he worked at BEL Valves as a Project Engineer.

Rosie Maddison Product Manager, Draeger

Rosie Maddison graduated from Newcastle University with a Master’s in International Marketing prior to joining Dräger’s UK marketing department in 2011. She is now a Product Manager and works closely with Aaron.

Register for this live event now