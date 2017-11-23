Count your blessings this Thanksgiving

× 1 of 17 Expand Thanksgiving 2017 × 2 of 17 Expand HASC, BIC Alliance and HBR Luis Aguilar, CEO of Houston Area Safety Council, Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance and John Buchanan,Executive Director of HBR × 3 of 17 Expand TA Cook, BIC Alliance and author meet at AFPM Annual Meeting From left to right, Ted Witkowski and Dieter Koerner of TA Cook, Peter Zeihan, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance. Zeihan, author of The Accidental Superpower, spoke during the AFPM Annual Meeting on the global energy market and its impact on current geopolitics. × 4 of 17 Expand United Rentals, BIC Magazine, TAR Logistics and Altair Strickland attend the BIC Crawfish boil Dennis Cummins, of United Rentals - a 2016 sponsor of the crawfish boil, Laurie Tangedahl, of BIC Magazine, Jebby Baldwin, of TAR Logistics and Walt Schmidtchen, of Altair Strickland enjoy crawfish at the BIC Crawfish Boil. × 5 of 17 Expand BIC Alliance and Eastman Chemical Co. at ACIT Thomas Brinsko, President of BIC Alliance, Mark Bogle, Vice President of Chemical Intermediates Olefins and Derivatives Manufacturing at Eastman Chemical Company and Greg Miller, Sr. Member Services Representative of BIC Alliance share award at ACIT. × 6 of 17 Expand BIC Alliance and guests at the 117th Annual Awards Banquet for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. BIC Alliance and guests at the 117th Annual Awards Banquet for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. × 7 of 17 Expand BIC Alliance unites at AFPM The BIC Alliance staff at the company's annual AFPM hospitality event. × 8 of 17 Expand Vallen joins together at the AFPM Reliability and Maintenance Conference Vallen's team, Dale Rudloff, Bob Nuss, Cindy Slyvester, Dan Camison, Paul Hagerty and Matt Dulaney, join together at AFPM Reliability and Maintenance Conference 2017. × 9 of 17 Expand Hexion and Technofink attend the 2017 BIC Crawfish Boil Stephanie Rush from Hexion visits 2017 Crawfish boil sponsors, Helder Waiandt and Carlos Barbier of Technofink × 10 of 17 Expand Co-sponsors of the 2017 BIC Crawfish Boil Thank you to Co-sponsors of the 2017 BIC Crawfish Boil: Airgas On-Site Safety Services Inc., ATEC Steel, Safway Group, Northern Safety, Prime Demolition, PV Rentals, RedGuard, Tank Connection, Technofink, TNT Crane & Rigging and United Rentals. × 11 of 17 Expand BIC's Crawfish boil boasts PV Rentals' sponsorship Sponsor, Soen Sheppard of PV Rentals, host, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine, and Louis Hernandez of Jimmy G's mingle at the 2017 BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil. × 12 of 17 Expand BIC Alliance with Louisiana Lt. Gov Earl Heard of BIC Alliance, Billy Nungesser, Lt Governor of Louisiana, Jhon Cuthbertson and Mark Peters of BIC Alliance visit during the Oilfield Christian Fellowship Breakfast at LAGCOE in Lafayette. × 13 of 17 Expand AFPM Annual Meeting San Antonio Merichem;s Ben Roberts, left, and Brett Stephen, rear far right, welcome guests from Air Products and EMSI to Merichem's hospitality suite during the AFPM Annual Meeting in San Antonio. × 14 of 17 Expand Earl Heard and the Savoy Family Earl Heard, founder of BIC Alliance, signs books for the Savoy family at the 117th Annual Awards Banquet × 15 of 17 Expand × 16 of 17 Expand × 17 of 17 Expand Prev Next

Dear friends, welcome to another Thanksgiving at BIC Magazine. As always, we want to begin by thanking God, our family, friends, staff, readers, marketing partners and suppliers for blessing us with the opportunity to use BIC Magazine and our networking events to help connect folks in business, industry and our community with each other.

Hurricane Harvey ripped into the Texas Gulf Coast in late August, shredding the Corpus Christi/Rockport area with its initial landfall. Then added greater injury by unceremoniously parking itself over Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur for the better part of a week. Harvey dropped over 40, and in some areas over 50, inches of rain.

While the effects of Harvey on industry were expansive, they paled in comparison to its effects on the lives of the citizens in the affected areas. My friends, colleagues and staff in Louisiana were distraught with a unique empathetic pain, knowing perhaps better than the victims of Harvey how long and difficult the emotional and economic recovery will be.

I really like what actor Mark Wahlberg said in the movie, “Deepwater Horizon””: “Hope is not a strategy.” In my opinion, happiness is a choice it is something you can learn. And one of the cornerstones to achieving happiness is counting your blessings instead of your challenges. Harvey jolted our collective consciousness and then provided an amazing clarity of focus on what is most important: relationships with God and our fellow man. Everyone felt a spirit of selflessness and began to engage in real community with one another. I am specifically thankful for the kindness and support we have had not only this year but also for the past 30-plus years.

As always in November, we stress the importance of being thankful and helping others less fortunate. To that end, I would like to again thank our loyal readers and BIC Alliance members, for your continued support as we approach the close of another year.

Earl Heard

Founder and CEO at BIC Alliance